During day, enemy lost 44 occupiers, 6 units of equipment, 2 ammunition depots, - OC "South"

On October 27, Russian troops lost 44 personnel, 6 pieces of equipment, 2 ammunition warehouses, and a hangar with equipment in southern Ukraine.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET informs.

"The missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces carried out about 130 fire missions during the combat day. The enemy's loss in manpower was 44. In addition to the morning's aircraft and helicopter, an enemy tank, two mortars, and 3 units of auto-armored vehicles were destroyed.

In the Beryslav district, our rocket launchers disposed of 2 warehouses with ammunition and a hangar with an accumulation of enemy equipment. Confirmation of a successful preliminary hit on a pontoon crossing with enemy military equipment was received," the message reads.

