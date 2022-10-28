ENG
British Prime Minister Sunak and German Chancellor Scholz agreed to continue to put pressure on Russian Federation and guarantee Europe’s energy security

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to keep up pressure on President Vladimir Putin and guarantee Europe’s energy security.

The Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak wrote about this in a microblog on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Delighted to speak with Olaf Scholz this afternoon. I look forward to working closely with him, as we did as finance ministers, to ensure we continue to put pressure on Putin, support Ukraine and ensure our energy security in the future," Sunak wrote. 

