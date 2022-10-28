Twelve occupiers surrendered to Ukrainian paratroopers in Luhansk region. VIDEO
12 Russian servicemen from the Belgorod, Volodymyr and Lipetsk regions voluntarily surrendered to paratroopers of the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Luhansk region.
This was announced on Twitter by Necro Mancer, Censor.NET informs.
#25овдбр #всу наловила чмобиков, целую дюжину, в основном белгородские, но есть и владимирский с липецким https://t.co/FYtMVMv0Dy #всрф #потерьнет #мобилизация pic.twitter.com/HZBybFAx7Y— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) October 28, 2022
They chose life, saved themselves from Putin's war, and now they will calmly wait for exchange in captivity.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...