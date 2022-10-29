Suvorov’s monument in Izmail will be moved to museum

Deputies of the Izmail city council voted to move the monument to Russian general Oleksandr Suvorov to the museum. 37 deputies voted for moving the monument in order to rid the city of its imperial past.

This is reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

So far, they will not be able to physically move it, because for this you need to prepare documents, said the mayor of the city Andriy Abramchenko.

The draft decision states that first the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Izmail City Council should order the development of scientific and project documentation on the transfer of the monument, obtain the protocol of the Advisory Council on the Protection of Cultural Heritage of the Odesa Region, and prepare documents on financial issues.

For now, the monument to the Russian general remains closed on one of the streets of the city.

