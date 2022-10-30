In Kyiv region, two traitors on their way to a capital were detained. PHOTOS

In Kyiv region, border guards detected two men with compromising materials indicating ties with Russian occupants. Citizens were heading to a capital.

It was reported by the State Border Guard Service, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"A citizen of Ukraine born in 1988, a native of Luhansk region, border guards found Russian propaganda information, anti-Ukrainian correspondence with persons residing in the temporarily occupied territory. Law enforcers also found out that the man is acquainted with one of the so-called "Wagner" militants.

Another citizen, born in 1950, a native of Donetsk, border guards found Russian rubles, records of conversations with law enforcement agencies of Russia and the so-called "dnr", mobile numbers of persons temporarily residing in the occupied territories and numbers of Russian subscribers. Also, border guards found out that the man had traveled to the territory of Russia in late July this year and returned in October.

The citizens were handed over to the competent authorities for further legal action," - the statement reads.



