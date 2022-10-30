Russia no longer has seat at civilized table for negotiations, - PO

Russia lost the opportunity for peace negotiations with the civilized world. The only option that awaits her is a tribunal at which the aggressors must bear responsibility for the war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, tweeted about it.

"It's time for subjects from the Russian Federation to understand: they no longer have the option of 'turning back in January 2022'. And there are no negotiations with the USA or a seat at the civilized table for them either. There is only genocide in Ukraine, the war they have lose, and the tribunal at which they will receive their life terms," ​​he wrote.

It should be noted that earlier the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov stated that Putin is still ready for negotiations regarding Ukraine with the West, if he turns to the Russian Federation "with realistic proposals."

