Enemy hit critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv (updated)

The occupiers strike Kharkiv.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Residents of Kharkiv and the region, stay in shelters! The occupiers are striking," Synehubov said.

Read more: Air alert throughout Ukraine. It is reported about probability of mass launch of missiles

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov confirmed the strikes in the city.

"Two "arrivals" over Kharkiv. The enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city," he noted.