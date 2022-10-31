Occupiers launched rocket attack on Chuhuiiv district in Kharkiv region, - Synehubov

In the Kharkiv Region, on the morning of Monday, October 31, Russian invaders launched a series of rocket attacks on the city of Kharkiv and the Chuhuiiv district.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to his data, today, October 31, at approximately 08:00 a.m., the enemy launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv and the Chuguyiv district. Previously, with missiles of the S-300 complex, which were launched from Belgorod.

"Critical infrastructure facilities have been damaged. Therefore, power outages are possible. There are no casualties at the moment, all services are working at the sites of the hits. The information is being clarified," Synehubov said.

He added that during the past day, the enemy continued to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, and Izium districts of the region. In particular, the city of Kupiansk, the village of Dvorichna, and the community of Vovchan were shelled. Private houses and commercial buildings were damaged, and fires broke out.

According to the regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized with injuries the past day in the Izium district. Doctors assess his condition as average.

Demining continues in the liberated territories of the region. During the day, the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service defused 658 explosive objects.

"Active hostilities continue on the contact line. The enemy tried to launch an offensive in the area of the border village of Zelene with Russia, but suffered losses and retreated. We believe in the Armed Forces and we are working for Victory!" Synehubov concluded.

