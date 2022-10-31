Prepare for long-term lack of electricity, - Kyiv RMA
Part of the Kyiv region was left without electricity due to shelling by the Russian occupation forces.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksii Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.
"Due to massive shelling in the region, there is damage to the energy infrastructure. A part of the Kyiv region was left without electricity. Energy workers are already working on eliminating the consequences.
Emergency power cuts are also introduced in the region! Prepare for long-term power outages.
There is currently one victim, we are clarifying the information. There is also the destruction of private buildings.
I urge everyone who is not subject to blackouts to use electricity sparingly," the message reads.
