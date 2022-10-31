Occupiers hit energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Pavlohrad, - RMA

Russian occupying forces struck the infrastructure facilities of the Dnipro and the region.

This was reported by the head of RMA Valentin Reznichenko, Censor.NET reports.

"We have flights arriving during the morning attack on the region. The Russians targeted energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Pavlohrad. Serious destruction. All services are working," the message says.

