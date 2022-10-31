Russia struck three Ukrainian HPP

This morning, October 31, Russian terrorist forces launched rocket attacks on the Dnipro HPP, the Dniester HPP, and the Kremenchuh HPP.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by the specialized publication Elektrovesti.

"The occupiers launched rocket attacks on the Dnipro HPP, the Dniester HPP, and the Kremenchuh HPP," the message reads.

Dnipro HPP is the fifth stage of the lower part of the cascade of hydroelectric power stations on the Dnipro River. Located in Zaporizhzhia. It forms the oldest Dnipro Reservoir on the Dnipro. In 2022, the reconstruction of the Dnipro HPP dam was planned.

The Kremenchuh hydroelectric station is the third step of the Dnipro cascade. Located in Svitlovodsk.

The Dniester HPP is located in the southwest of Ukraine on the Dniester River. The dam of the Dniester HPP has created a reservoir, the maximum depth of which is 54 m. It allows seasonal regulation of the flow of the Dniester.

Also remind, on October 31, due to massive shelling of critical infrastructure, emergency power cuts are introduced. The Russian occupiers inflicted a massive blow on the power system facilities of several regions of Ukraine. Some of the missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft defense, while some hit the target. Services are working to eliminate the consequences.

It is known that critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions.

In Kyiv, energy workers are working to restore the electricity supply after damage to an energy facility that powers about 350,000 apartments. There is also a partial lack of water supply in Kyiv.