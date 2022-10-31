More than 100 cases of sexual violence committed by occupiers were recorded - Kostin

Ukrainian law enforcement officers are investigating more than 100 cases of sexual violence committed by the Russian military in Ukraine based on victims’ statements.

As Censor.NET informs, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced this in an interview with Censor.NET.

"Currently, we have information on more than 100 cases of crimes of sexual violence committed by the Russian military, but these are only those for which we have testimonies from the victims," ​​Kostin said.

According to him, Ukrainians who have suffered from such crimes often do not report it.

"We analyzed why this happens and found out that people are afraid to report what happened to them for two main reasons: they are afraid of condemnation from relatives and friends and they are afraid of re-occupation. They are also afraid that information about of them will become public, in particular, through the publication of absentee suspicions, in which the names of the victims appeared. And, finally, many of the victims avoid repeated psychological trauma," said the Prosecutor General.

Kostin emphasized that in connection with this, a strategy for the investigation of such crimes was prepared, which provides orientation to the interests of the victim, the minimal possibility of retraumatization of the victim.

"Here, too, we have a separate project with Ms. Pramila Patten, special representative of the UN Secretary General, regarding the implementation of this strategy. By the way, they are preparing to open an office in Kyiv, currently in the process of settling security issues," the Prosecutor General added.

In addition, according to the Prosecutor General, material assistance is being organized and a mechanism for monetary compensation to the victims is being developed.

"That is, this is full-fledged help and care, not just obtaining evidence," Kostin concluded.