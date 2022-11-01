On October 31, occupants shelled two hromadas of region - Sumy OVA

On Monday, Russian occupants shelled territories of Krasnopilska and Znob-Novgorodska hromadas.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"At noon, the Russians fired from cannon artillery on the territory of Krasnopilska hromada. 36 hits. There are no casualties, the consequences are being clarified. After 19 o'clock, 10 mines flew to Znob-Novgorod hromada from the territory of Russia. No casualties and destruction," Zhyvytskyi wrote.

