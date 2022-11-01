The Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (Istanbul Convention) enters into force in Ukraine on November 1.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced this on Facebook.

"On November 1, 2022, the Istanbul Convention enters into force for Ukraine. In accordance with it, the affected persons are provided with the best possible protection and support, as well as assistance in their physical, psychological and social recovery," the message reads.

According to the Istanbul Convention, the following measures are provided for victims: application of protective orders; provision of informing victims about their rights and possibilities of receiving assistance and protection; ensuring the activity of specialized support services; not silencing the problem of domestic violence; protection and support of children who are witnesses of domestic violence.

However, according to Lubinets, despite the importance of the issue, especially in the conditions of a long war, there are myths about the Istanbul Convention.

"For example, the Istanbul Convention introduces the concept of "gender" into the national legislation of Ukraine, which will have a negative impact on the institution of the family. At the same time, the concept of "gender equality" as the equal legal status of women and men is used in the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring Equal Rights and Opportunities women and men" since 2005 and does not cause any harm," Lubinets emphasized.

He added that opponents of the Istanbul Convention in Ukraine also appeal that the latter contradicts religious traditions in Ukraine. However, the convention does not regulate religious norms or beliefs, but emphasizes that culture, custom, religion, tradition or so-called "honor" should not be considered as a justification for any act of violence.

"Myths and conjectures about the Istanbul Convention are spread in the information field mostly by people who have not studied its text in detail, which, by the way, is publicly available translated into Ukrainian. As the Ombudsman of Ukraine, I urge you to take a critical approach to any unverified information, study primary sources and remember that the Istanbul Convention is not intended to divide, but to consolidate efforts to overcome violence against women and domestic violence," Lubinets emphasized.

He emphasized that he will make efforts to ensure that the application of the norms of the convention and the harmonization of Ukrainian legislation in accordance with international standards strengthen the protection of women's rights in Ukraine.

As a reminder, on June 20, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (Istanbul Convention). On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it.