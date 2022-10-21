Zelenskyi signed the bill on voluntary military registration of women

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a law "On Amendments to Article 1 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service".

The corresponding mark appeared in the card of the bill № 6482 on Verkhovna Rada website, informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to the Parliament's website, the bill enacted by the Verkhovna Rada on October 7 was signed by the President of Ukraine on Friday, October 21.

According to the law, women who have a specialty and/or profession related to the relevant military accounting specialty from the list approved by the Ministry of Defense and are fit for military service due to health and age may be registered for military service at their own request.

At the same time, the law stipulates that women who have a specialty and/or profession related to medical activities shall be registered for military service.

