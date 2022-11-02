Ships under our flag will continue to move through "grain corridor", - Ministry of Defense of Turkey

Within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, there are no problems with the exit of vessels under the Turkish flag, they will continue to exit.

As Censor.NET informs, Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey, the head of this ministry, Hulusi Akar, told journalists.

"As of yesterday, ships that left Ukrainian ports and are going by sea continue their journey. There are no problems with the departure of ships under the Turkish flag. They will continue to leave," the Minister of Defense said.

Akar noted that more than 10 million tons of food have already been exported from the ports of Ukraine.

