Over past day, Russia killed 10 civilians, wounded 16, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

According to regional military administrations, 10 civilians were killed in Ukraine over the past day. Another 16 people were injured.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this, Censor NET informs.

"Donetsk region - 8 dead (including 4 killed earlier), 5 wounded. Kharkiv region - 2 dead (including 1 from a mine), 7 wounded (including 1 from a mine). Kherson region - 4 wounded," the message reads.

