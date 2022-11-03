ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4227 visitors online
News
2 866 16
Zelenskyi (5505) Moldova (263) Maia Sandu (55)

Discussed energy and security challenges - Zelensky had conversation with Sandu

зеленский,санду

President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed energy and security issues with President of Moldova Maia Sandu, including the fall of a Russian missile on Moldovan territory.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the Head of Ukrainian State in Telegram.

"During the conversation with President of Moldova Maia Sandu, we discussed current energy and security challenges for our countries, as well as Russian air terror, which has now affected Moldova. We exchanged assessments of the missile fall on its territory," Zelensky noted.

Read more: Moldova is very vulnerable to Russia, will feel safe if it joins EU - Sandu

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 