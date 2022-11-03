Discussed energy and security challenges - Zelensky had conversation with Sandu

President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed energy and security issues with President of Moldova Maia Sandu, including the fall of a Russian missile on Moldovan territory.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the Head of Ukrainian State in Telegram.

"During the conversation with President of Moldova Maia Sandu, we discussed current energy and security challenges for our countries, as well as Russian air terror, which has now affected Moldova. We exchanged assessments of the missile fall on its territory," Zelensky noted.

