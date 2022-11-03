Borrell: "General Winter" will not help Putin to defeat Ukraine

Putin’s expectation that "General Winter" will help him to win the aggressive war against Ukraine is wrong.

"Right now, on the brink of winter, the EU is aware of its moral obligation to support the people of Ukraine who are defending their country from destruction. This was stated on Thursday in Münster, Germany, where the G7 foreign ministers are meeting," EU High Representative Josep Borrell said, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

Borrell recalled that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the EU and individual member states have provided assistance to Ukraine in excess of 22 billion euros.

"3 billion euros (of military aid - ed.) came from the European Peace Fund. Another 19 billion came from the European Union and from the member states to support Ukraine financially, economically, with humanitarian aid and material resources so that Ukrainians could survive this winter. Winter is coming and Putin is waiting for "General Winter" to help the Russian army. Now, more than ever, we must support Ukraine and its people. They are fighting to defend their country and we have a moral obligation to help them," Borrell stressed.

