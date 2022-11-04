Ruscists attacked three districts of Kharkiv region - Synehubov

During the day, the occupiers again struck the settlements of the Kupiansk, Izium, and Chuhuiiv districts.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Khakrivskaya RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, an annex to a residential building was on fire in the city of Kupiansk as a result of shelling.

"After shelling at 11 o'clock in Kupiansk, a fire broke out on the roof of the administration building of the farm. At around midnight in the Savyntsi of the Izium district, the invaders hit a private house. There were no casualties," Synehubov informs.

Today, around 04:00 a.m., 4 hits were recorded in an open area in Chuhuiiv, fortunately, without casualties.

The head of the region also informs that pyrotechnics in the territory of the region eliminated 471 explosive objects during the day. Mine danger remains in the Kharkiv region: yesterday in Izium, a 69-year-old man was blown up by a mine, he was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

"The Armed Forces are not losing ground and driving the occupiers from Ukrainian land! We believe in our victory!" he summarizes.