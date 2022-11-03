Consequences of shelling of Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region by Russian invaders: 2 women died, 3 people were injured, including two children. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces struck the Kupiansk district.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"On the evening of November 1, the occupiers shelled the village of Dvorichna, Kupiansk district. A woman who was in the yard of the house at the time was killed. In the evening of the same day, the enemy, previously with the "Grad" anti-aircraft missile system, shelled the village of Petropavlivka. The woman and her two children were wounded children: a 3-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl.

On November 2, the shelling of the village of Dvorichna, village, continued. Podoly and the city of Kupiansk. Residential buildings were damaged. During the rocket attack by the occupiers on Kupiansk, a rocket hit a private house and a woman died," the message reads.

