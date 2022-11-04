Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 6 fuel tanks and warehouses with ammunition of occupiers near Snihurivka, - OC "South"

Ukrainian defenders continue to recapture new territories from the enemy in the Kherson region. An important point in this direction is Snihurivka - a logistics center and the only occupied city of the Mykolaiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokeswoman of OC "South" Nataliya Humeniuk told about this on the air of the national telethon.

According to her, the Russian occupiers organized logistics in Snihurivka and accumulated "a lot of their security elements" there.

"The enemy has accumulated a lot of logistics and its support elements there, but the burning of six fuel tanks was accurately corrected by our fire control. Their number and expediency were corrected," said the spokeswoman of OC "South".

She also added that after our strikes, the occupiers began to carry out certain redeployments there, to move to other settlements.

