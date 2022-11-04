ENG
Russian occupiers announced 24-hour curfew in Kherson

The occupying "authority" announced a 24-hour curfew in Kherson.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Russian propaganda resource "RIA-Novosti" with reference to the so-called "authority" of the occupied region.

"A 24-hour curfew has been announced in Kherson," the message reads.

More information about this is currently not known.

