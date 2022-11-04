Russian occupiers hit DTEK Energo enterprise with rockets

The terrorist country continued to carry out systematic terrorist attacks on Ukraine’s civil and energy infrastructure. Today, one of the enterprises of DTEK Energo was once again affected by rocket attacks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the company's press service.

As noted, this is already the 12th attack on DTEK Energo energy enterprises in the last month. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties during today's shelling.

"As a result of the enemy attack, the energy equipment of the enterprise was significantly damaged. After the end of the shelling, the employees of the enterprise will promptly start eliminating the consequences and resuming work. For safety, only critically necessary employees are at the facilities. All others work in remote mode," the message says.

Read more: Ukraine creates three-level system for restoration of military equipment, - Reznikov