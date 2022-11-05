Occupiers shelled Pokrovsk using "Shahed-136" drones

Ruscists shelled Pokrovsk the previous evening, using Shahed-136 drones.

Information about the destruction and victims is being established. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Pokrovsk city military administration.

"The past day has passed restlessly, the city of Pokrovsk has come under fire. According to information from the Situation Center of the MDNP in the Donetsk region: on November 4 at 7:10 p.m., as a result of shelling (previously with the use of Shahed-136 drones), the NP was hit in the area of ​​Nakhimova St. . Pokrovsk. Due to the threat of repeated shelling, forces and means from the Main Directorate are not involved," the message says.

