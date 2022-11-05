A repeat offensive from Belarus is unlikely, - ISW

A repeated Russian attack on Ukraine from Belarus is unlikely. Because currently there are few forces on Belarusian territory that could carry out an invasion.

As Censor.NET informs, Kateryna Stepanenko, an analyst at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), told about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"In ISW's opinion, it is unlikely that Belarus or Russian troops from Belarus will repeat an attack attempt on Kyiv, Volyn or other regions. Simply because they do not have enough equipment in the region," Stepanenko said.

At the same time, she emphasized, the ISW paid attention to reports that some Russian units are moving to Belarus, or on the contrary, the Belarusian side is providing equipment to the Russian Federation.

"We have seen numerous reports that Belarusian military equipment is being moved to Russia. This suggests that they are not deconserving this equipment to attack Ukraine from the north, but are transporting it to strengthen existing Russian positions in Ukraine," the analyst says.

She drew attention to the fact that in Russia there are problems with the training of the mobilized, because they do not have instructors, and therefore the Russians are faster to move their personnel to Belarus to train it, than to launch an offensive.

"We heard the same statements from Ukrainian intelligence," the ISW analyst emphasized