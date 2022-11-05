Occupiers can prepare trap for AFU in Kherson region, - OC "South"

Russian troops are trying to create the illusion that they are allegedly "withdrawing" from the Kherson region. In fact, the occupiers can thus prepare a trap for Ukrainian forces.

This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

To the journalist's question, whether the Russians can prepare traps for the Armed Forces during the Ukrainian counteroffensive and which ones, she replied that "such a situation is not excluded."

"Because the Russians are trying to convince that they are "leaving". Even though we see objective data - they are staying. There are defense units that dug in there quite powerfully, a certain amount of equipment was left behind, and firing positions were set up. And, in particular, the positions that are set up on the left bank, they will be used for fire support on the right," Humeniuk explained.

She emphasized that the occupiers are trying to create an effect as if they are "not there" to lure our Defense Forces into certain settlements.

"The settlement is always complicated street battles. We know and foresee the development of events that the Russians are trying to impose on us and we are drawing up our strategic plan," Humeniuk concluded.