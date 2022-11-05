Risk of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine is low, - Stoltenberg

The risks of Russia using nuclear weapons remain low. However, the consequences for her will be catastrophic.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview for NTV, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The risk of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine is low, but the consequences will be huge, so we take it very seriously," Stoltenberg said.

According to the NATO Secretary General, Russia is behaving irresponsibly and imprudently. He noted that the use of nuclear weapons would change the nature of the conflict, and there would be no winners in a nuclear war.

"We are giving this message clearly. There is no change in Russia's nuclear position," Stoltenberg noted.

Read more: Heads of foreign affairs of G7 countries called on Russian Federation to stop nuclear rhetoric and rejected lie about "dirty bomb"