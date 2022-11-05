Russian troops shelled Myrivska hromada in Dnipro Oblast: 9-year-old child wounded
As a result of Saturday’s Russian shelling of Myrivska hromada in Dnipro Oblast, a 9-year-old girl was wounded.
This was told by the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"In the evening, Russians shelled Nikopol region again. They hit Myrivska hromada with heavy artillery. A 9-year-old girl was wounded. An enemy shell hit a residential building. The child is in hospital," he said.
