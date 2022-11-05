ENG
Russian troops strike again at Marhanets hromada in Dnipro region

On Saturday afternoon, Russian troops attacked Marhanets hromada in Nikopol district of Dnipro region.

It was reported in Telegram by Head of Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In the afternoon, the occupation troops of the Russian Federation attacked the Marhanets hromada in Nikopol area. They hit one of the villages. Fortunately, no one was injured. Currently, the situation in Nikopol district is again turbulent, so I ask the residents to stay closer to safe places. In other areas of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast the day was peaceful despite several air raid alerts," he said.

See more: Russians fired almost 40 shells at Nikopol, damaged residential buildings, gas pipeline, lyceum, industrial and transport enterprises. PHOTOS

