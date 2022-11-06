In southern direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 57 occupiers, Ukrainian aviation struck concentration of enemy manpower and anti-aircraft defense, - OC "South"

In the southern direction, over the past 24 hours, the missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out more than 140 firing missions, including strikes on the area of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment in Heroysk and Radensk.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the OC "South".

It is reported that the Ukrainian assault and army aviation worked on the stronghold and the area of concentration of enemy forces and assets in the Bashtanka and Beryslav districts. Bombers and fighter jets hit the accumulation of enemy equipment in the Snihurivka district, enemy air defense systems in the Kherson district.

According to the 255th combat day results, 57 occupiers, 2 tanks, 2 large-caliber howitzers, and 3 units of armored vehicles were eliminated in the southern direction. Another howitzer gun and 2 cars were damaged.

It is also reported that the Black Sea group of enemy forces has 3 units without missile carriers on duty.

