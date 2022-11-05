ENG
Soldier of 95th SAAB destroys Russian tank in Luhansk region. VIDEO

A soldier of the 95th SAAB destroyed a Russian tank on the southwestern outskirts of the village of Ploshanka (Luhansk region).

The corresponding video of the destruction of the Russian tank was published on the Internet, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: National Guardsmen destroyed concentration of equipment and manpower of Russians in Luhansk region. VIDEO

