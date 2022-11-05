Soldier of 95th SAAB destroys Russian tank in Luhansk region. VIDEO
A soldier of the 95th SAAB destroyed a Russian tank on the southwestern outskirts of the village of Ploshanka (Luhansk region).
The corresponding video of the destruction of the Russian tank was published on the Internet, Censor.NET reports.
