National Guardsmen destroyed concentration of equipment and manpower of Russians in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Guardsmen released a video of how they destroyed a concentration of equipment and manpower of Russians in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by the National Guard of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the fighters of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the NGU discovered and inflicted fire damage on the accumulation of armored vehicles and enemy positions in the Luhansk region.

"As a result of the successfully completed task, the guardsmen destroyed 5 tanks, 2 armored fighting vehicles and the enemy's manpower, the exact losses of which are being calculated," the message reads.

