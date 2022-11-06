Occupiers killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region per day, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past day, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 5, the Russians killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region - in Toretsk.

3 more people in the region were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

