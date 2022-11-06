AFU repelled attacks of occupiers near 14 settlements in 4 regions, - General Staff

Over the past day, the AFU repelled attacks by occupiers near settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Thus, the two hundred and fifty-sixth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The aggressors are trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, focusing their efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. Offensive actions are being conducted in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zybyne settlements in the Kharkiv region, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Andriivka, Bakhmutske, Berestove, Mayorsk, Makiivka, Mariinka, Ozarianivka, Opytne, Pavlivka, Yakovlivka and Yampolivka in Donetsk region and Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched 4 missiles and 19 air strikes, launched more than 75 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 35 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were hit by the enemy.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions hasn't changed significantly.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Mykolaivka and Senkivka settlements in the Chernihiv region and Studenok in the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Bolohivka, Budarky, Zybyne, Krasne, Odnorobivka, Okhrimivka, Starytsa, Strilecha, and Udy settlements of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Berestov, Vyshneve, Kotlyarivka in the Kharkiv region, Nevske in the Luhansk region, and Lyman and Torske in the Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Ivanivka, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Opytne, Soledar, Spirne and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Opytne and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from the entire range of artillery, in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Pavlivka, and Prechystivka settlements in the Donetsk region;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the districts of Zaliznychne, Olhivske, Shcherbaky, and Yuriivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the South Buh region, more than 25 settlements near the contact line were damaged by fire.

Russian occupying forces continue to forcibly evacuate the population from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region. The population of the right bank of the Dnipro River, as well as the 15-kilometer zone of the left bank, is subject to the so-called "evacuation". According to available information, local residents are being taken from the village of Zavodivka to the temporarily occupied territory of the Republic of Crimea, with subsequent resettlement to the territory of the Russian Federation.

On November 5 of this year, the occupiers sent messages to subscribers of Russian mobile operators in Kherson with a warning about the alleged preparation of massive shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and with an appeal to leave the right-bank part of the city as soon as possible. At the same time, in some settlements, the occupiers destroy the towers of Ukrainian mobile operators.

According to the updated information, the defeat of the enemy in the previous days in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions was confirmed. Thus, in the settlement of Chulanivka, Kherson region, an attack was made on the area where the occupiers' unit was concentrated. The headquarters of one of the units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation was hit in the settlement of Basan, Zaporizhzhia region, and up to 10 units of military equipment and about fifty servicemen were destroyed. In the areas of Pology and Marfopil settlements, 20 units of military equipment were destroyed and up to 80 servicemen of the Russian occupation forces were wounded.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 7 times. 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses, were affected. Ukrainian air defense units shot down 4 UAVs.

Soldiers of our missile troops and artillery struck in a day

the enemy's command post, 7 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot, and 3 other important military objects of the occupiers.