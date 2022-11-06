Yesterday, marines destroyed 7 Russian soldiers, tank and three guns. INFOGRAPHICS

Soldiers of the military units and divisions of the command of the Marines of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed seven Russian invaders, a tank and three trailer guns of the enemy over the past day, November 5.

This was reported by the Marine Corps Command, Censor.NET informs

"During the past day, the marines destroyed 5 invaders. Artillery military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which 2 Russian soldiers, a tank and 3 trailer guns were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," it says. in the message.

