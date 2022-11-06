Warehouse with ammunition was destroyed in Skadovsk district of Kherson region, - OC "South"

A Russian warehouse with ammunition was destroyed in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk district of the Kherson region.

This was reported in OC "South", Censor.NET informs.

"Our rocket-artillery units carried out 90 fire missions against the enemy's positions, logistical facilities, deployment locations, and equipment. A warehouse with ammunition was destroyed in the Skadovsk district of the Kherson region. Other losses and damages are still being investigated," the message says.

