Warehouse with ammunition was destroyed in Skadovsk district of Kherson region, - OC "South"

A Russian warehouse with ammunition was destroyed in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk district of the Kherson region.

This was reported in OC "South", Censor.NET informs.

"Our rocket-artillery units carried out 90 fire missions against the enemy's positions, logistical facilities, deployment locations, and equipment. A warehouse with ammunition was destroyed in the Skadovsk district of the Kherson region. Other losses and damages are still being investigated," the message says.

Read more: Ukraine has already received from Italy heavy long-range artillery, self-propelled guns, M113 tracked vehicles, missile complexes, projectiles of various calibers, - Vereshchuk

