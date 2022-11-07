Sunak will come to Ukraine very soon, - Prystayko

The new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Rishi Sunak, may soon visit Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, the ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, announced this on SkyNews.

Prystaiko noted that Sunak will definitely come to Ukraine, but he did not say when exactly his visit will take place.

"We will not discuss the dates due to the safety of your prime minister. But he will come to Ukraine very soon," the diplomat said.

