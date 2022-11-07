Air defense systems NASAMS and Aspide have arrived in Ukraine, - Reznikov
Ukraine received NASAMS and Aspide air defense systems from partners.
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.
Look who’s here!— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 7, 2022
NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems arrived in Ukraine!
These weapons will significantly strengthen #UAarmy and will make our skies safer.
We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us.
Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain, and the US. pic.twitter.com/ozP4eXhgOg
