Air defense systems NASAMS and Aspide have arrived in Ukraine, - Reznikov

Ukraine received NASAMS and Aspide air defense systems from partners.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

Look who’s here!

NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems arrived in Ukraine!

These weapons will significantly strengthen #UAarmy and will make our skies safer.

We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us.

Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain, and the US. pic.twitter.com/ozP4eXhgOg