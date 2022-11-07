Occupants shelled Zolota Balka in Kherson region, school destroyed - OP

Russian occupants shelled village Zolota Balka, Beryslav district, Kherson region, destroyed a local school building and damaged a house of culture.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"Another school came under fire from S-300 missiles. The enemy destroyed an educational institution in Zolota Balka. The house of culture was also damaged as a result of the attack. Fortunately, no one was injured," Tymoshenko wrote.

The photos from the scene show that the two-storey school building suffered significant damage: the ceiling, roof and partially the walls were destroyed.

Zolota Balka was under Russian occupation, liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on October 3. The village is located on the shore of the Kakhovka reservoir, the opposite bank of which is still occupied. The population in 2001 was 1.6 thousand people.

Read more: Russians began forced deportation of residents of six communities of Kherson region