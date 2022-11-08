Russia is disrupting global efforts to prevent climate catastrophe, - Duda

The consequence of Russian aggression against Ukraine is not only a global security crisis and in other areas, but also huge costs that threaten the consistent achievement of environmental goals to prevent a climate catastrophe.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said this at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"Russia's criminal aggression against Ukraine led to huge human casualties, the destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure and economy, as well as environmental damage," he said, stressing that the occupying state must bear responsibility and compensate for everything.

Duda pointed to "additional emissions" of atmospheric pollutants due to the war unleashed by Russia, "which exceed the level generated by several countries in an entire year."

The Polish leader called on the world community "to put pressure on Russia and at the same time intensify our efforts to be independent of Russian fossil fuels."

"Today we really need solidarity. We have to do everything in our power to stop Russian aggression as soon as possible," Duda emphasized.