Zelensky proposes to Council to extend martial law and general mobilization

Today, November 8, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky sent to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws on extending the period of general mobilization and on extending the period of martial law in Ukraine.

The relevant draft laws No. 8189 and No. 8190 have been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

As noted, both draft laws have been submitted for consideration by the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada.

The texts of the draft laws have not yet been made public.

bill (264) Zelenskyi (6498) mobilization (1122) martial law (98)
