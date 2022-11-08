Situation now is far from announcing evacuation in Kyiv, - Shmyhal

The situation in Kyiv is far from announcing an evacuation, which can only be used as an emergency measure.

This was stated by the head of the government, Denis Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I will once again return to the topic of evacuation of the population from Kyiv or from another city. An honest conversation is important and correct here. Therefore, I once again emphasize the position of the government and the responsible departments: evacuation can be used as a last resort as an emergency step. You should always have a plan B, but now the situation is far from announcing the evacuation of any non-frontline city, and even more so the capital," explained the Prime Minister.

According to him, the energy and air defense forces are working.

"We are doing everything possible to restore the full operation of the power system as soon as possible. The government, energy companies, local authorities and utility companies are simultaneously continuing preparations for winter. We are purchasing spare equipment, preparing additional heating points, actively negotiating with international partners about the delivery of the necessary equipment and machinery to Ukraine, to quickly repair everything and be ready for different situations," Shmyhal added.