In occupied Yasynuvata, city’s electric substation is on fire. VIDEO

In occupied Yasynuvata in Donetsk region, the city’s electric substation caught fire.

As Censor.NET reports, a video with a fragment of the fire was published on social networks.

Earlier, Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the Mariupol mayor, reported on a major fire in the occupied city.

