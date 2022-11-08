In occupied Yasynuvata, city’s electric substation is on fire. VIDEO

In occupied Yasynuvata in Donetsk region, the city’s electric substation caught fire.

As Censor.NET reports, a video with a fragment of the fire was published on social networks.

Earlier, Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the Mariupol mayor, reported on a major fire in the occupied city.

Read more: Armed Forces resort to maneuverable defense. As soon as enemy weakens, we will plan operation based on example of Kharkiv or Lyman, - spokesman of AFU Cherevaty