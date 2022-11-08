Russians continue looting and destroying civilian infrastructure of occupied Kherson region, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff released information about looting by Russians in occupied Kherson region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in AFU's General Staff official Facebook.

The report states: "The enemy continues to resort to looting and destruction of civilian infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region. Thus, on November 7, columns of trucks with household appliances and construction materials moved across the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. Dismantling and removal of equipment and mobile communication towers of Ukrainian operators continues.

Russian occupants blew up power lines and equipment of a solar power plant near Beryslav. Occupants took all artistic valuables, furniture and equipment from the Kherson Regional Museum of Shovkunenko."

