China will strengthen readiness of army for war - Xi Jinping

China intends to strengthen the combat readiness of its army due to the unstable security situation in the world.

This was stated by the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"China will comprehensively strengthen the training and preparation of its military for any war," said Jinping.

According to him, "China's security is increasingly uncertain and unstable."

Such a statement by Xi Jinping was broadcast by the state-run CCTV channel on Tuesday.

