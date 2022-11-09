430 children died and more than 828 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

More than 1,258 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of November 9, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 430. The number of wounded has increased - more than 828.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 421, Kharkiv - 263, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 77, Zaporizhia - 70, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Kherson - 58, Dnipropetrovsk - 31.

Read more: More than 826 children were injured as result of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

It became known that on April 24, a 16-year-old boy was wounded as a result of enemy shelling in Vesele village, Kharkiv region. On November 8, an 8-year-old boy was injured as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region," the report says.

2,719 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 332 of them were completely destroyed.