Destroyed 5 enemy "Shaheds" and one "Orlan-10", - Air Force
On November 9, after midnight, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region with "Shahed-136" attack UAVs.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
As noted, five kamikaze drones were destroyed by the air defense of the Air Command "East".
"Also, one "Orlan-10" UAV of operational-tactical level was destroyed in the morning by anti-aircraft guns of the Air Force," the message says.
