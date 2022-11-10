Russia is under strong pressure in Ukraine, - Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Russia is under intense pressure in Ukraine after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to "withdraw" from Kherson.
This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to LIGA.net.
"It is obvious that Russia will be under a lot of pressure, and if they leave Kherson, it will be another victory for Ukraine," the Secretary General of the Alliance emphasized.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password