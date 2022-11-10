ENG
Russia is under strong pressure in Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Russia is under intense pressure in Ukraine after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to "withdraw" from Kherson.

"It is obvious that Russia will be under a lot of pressure, and if they leave Kherson, it will be another victory for Ukraine," the Secretary General of the Alliance emphasized.

Read more: During week, there were 347 combat clashes between Armed Forces of Ukraine and occupiers, - General Staff

