At night, occupiers shelled Vinnytsia, hitting critical infrastructure facility

The occupiers shelled the Vinnytsia region at night, targeting a critical infrastructure facility.

Serhi Borzov, the head of the Vinnytsia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"November 11 began with alarm. Once again, one of the critical infrastructure facilities of the Vinnytsia region has been hit," the message reads.

He noted that there were no victims. Rescue services are working at the scene.

Read more: Ruscists targeted energy facility in Vinnytsia region, - RMA